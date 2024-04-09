ADVERTORIAL GPM Health - A new kind of Private General Medical Practice from Dr Patrick Nerney and Dr George Simon

GPM Health is starting a new medical project based at the Vithas Gibraltar Clinic, No 1 Lexington, Midtown.

The central idea of the project is to offer a personal, private GP service run by experienced GPs that is efficient, life-style focussed and one that also uses new technology in an effective way. Our aim is to give our patients better medical care and better access to services.

Working at Vithas Gibraltar we have the support of their well-established investigation and Specialist services.

Phone Vithas at 20042259 to make appointments to see us.

In addition, we offer something new to Gibraltar - the possibility of signing up to a personal, cloud based, electronic health record (EHR) run by GPM Health that can be shared and maintained by patient and doctor. The system is secure to international standards and simple to use. Your EHR is always available, in the same way that your bank account is available online and with the same level of security. Your old medical records can be attached to this system. Using this new system you can access your GPM Health doctor, wherever you are, through Video consultation and SMS based dialogues. This is very useful for follow up discussions and straightforward matters such as repeat prescriptions and certificates. You can make your own appointments directly on the GPM Health system without the need to phone a clinic.

Many people leave a doctor’s surgery with a poor recall and understanding of the conversation they have just had with the doctor– once registered on the GPM Health system you can go back over the conversation since you will have access to the complete consultation summary in your EHR. You can ensure that your record is correct and you can examine your doctor’s advice and recommendations at leisure. We use an AI based system which transcribes the clinic consultation in real time with near total accuracy and then produces a coherent summary in seconds. You’ll notice that the doctor is not scribbling away, staring at a screen or tapping at a keyboard – he can concentrate on you and the conversation. The aim is to use AI and new technology to help build bridges between patient and GP. Our medical ethos remains based on the idea of helping people identify the root causes of ill health and helping them, whenever possible, to implement curative lifestyle approaches.

See www.gibgp.com or contact at info@gibgp.com