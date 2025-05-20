Albares underlines ‘will and determination’ to agree Gib treaty after meeting Sefcovic

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel on Tuesday underscored Spain and the European Commission’s shared “will and determination” to conclude a treaty for Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc.

Mr Albares was posting on social media after discussing the ongoing negotiation with Maros Sefcovic, the EU commissioner overseeing the talks for the Commission.

He described the meeting as “excellent” and added: “We share the will and determination to reach an agreement.”

Mr Sefcovic also posted on his social media about the meeting with the Spanish minister, describing it as “a valuable exchange” on the progress in the negotiation.

“The teams have worked tirelessly round the clock and there's clear momentum,” he said.

“Crucial we capitalize on this to successfully conclude negotiations. Staying in touch for the next steps.”

The meeting came a day after the UK and the EU announced during a London summit that they had reached agreement on a wider framework deal they hope will “reset” their relationship after Brexit.

The agreement reached on Monday at the London summit included commitments in areas such as defence and security, slashing controls on food and drink exports and a future youth mobility scheme.

It contained no references to the Gibraltar treaty negotiation, which is separate.

But asked during a press conference, Antonio Costa, the President of the European Council, said negotiators were “not very far” from agreement on a deal for Gibraltar.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer echoed that, adding: “We’re very close.”

And in a separate development on Monday, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy told El Pais during an interview after the London summit that negotiators were doing “everything we can” to secure a deal.

“We have always been very clear: it must be an agreement that protects the sovereignty of Gibraltar,” Mr Lammy told the Spanish newspaper.

“But together with the European Commission, my Spanish counterpart, José Manuel Albares, and with the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, we are doing everything we can to finalise it.”

“And know that I am putting a lot of effort into it.”