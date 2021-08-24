Anti-smuggling operation at dawn on east side

Photos by Eyleen Gomez

Gibraltar and Spanish law enforcement agencies were involved in the dramatic chase of a suspected drug launch close to shore on the east side of the Rock on Tuesday morning.

Residents of Catalan Bay were awoken by the sound of a helicopter hovering low as it scanned the sea with a searchlight to pinpoint the launch.

There were several law enforcement vessels in the area, also using searchlights as they tried to locate the suspected smugglers.

“I heard a helicopter maybe at around 6.35am,” one eyewitness said.

“They were illuminating the water with searchlights from a helicopter and boats and looked like they wanted whatever they were looking for badly.”

“They moved on to Sandy Bay‘s direction with several boats and the helicopter afterwards.”

Another resident said at least “four or five” vessels were involved in the incident, which he estimated unfolded “maybe 500 metres or less” from shore.

Details of the incident remain sketchy at this stage but the Chronicle understands that Customs and Gibraltar Defence Police vessels may have been involved in the chase.

It is not clear whether any arrests were made or drugs seized.

However early Tuesday morning, police and Customs officers could be seen patrolling the coastline on the east side of the Rock, both at sea and on land.

A spokesman for the Royal Gibraltar Police said its officers had not been directly involved in the chase but were searching for bales on the beach and at sea.

This is article will be updated as we have more information.