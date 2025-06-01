Astute-class nueclear powered submarine sails back into port
A Royal Navy Astute-class nuclear powered submarine is pictured arriving in Gibraltar on Saturday.
The submarine sailed into port under the protection of the Royal Navy's Gibraltar Squadron and the Gibraltar Defence Police.
It is believed to be the same submarine that sailed from Gibraltar earlier this week after carrying out logistical operations at berth, including unloading munitions [below].
The Ministry of Defence does not routinely comment on submarine operations.