Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 28th Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Beano celebrates 4,000th issue

The Beano/PA Wire

By Press Association
28th August 2019

By Lucy Christie, PA Scotland

The Beano is celebrating its 4,000th issue with a time travel story where Dennis the Menace has to save Beanotown from grown-ups.

Readers of the popular comic are introduced to a 'future' Dennis who travels back to the present day to warn the Beano gang that things are bleak in the year 4000.

Emperor Brown and his Robot Army have taken over the town, and Dennis urges his friends to travel in a time machine and help save their future today.

The Beano, published by DC Thomson in Dundee, first appeared on July 30 1938 and the 4,000th edition will go on sale on Wednesday.

Editor John Anderson said: "What better way to mark Beano's 4,000th issue than by looking forward to see how our friends are getting on in the year 4000?

"You'll be pleased to know that 2,000 years hasn't dimmed their appetite for fun, if anything they're hungrier than ever. Here's to the next 4,000 issues!"

Mike Stirling, editorial director of Beano Studios, said: "This very special edition of the comic will become a real collector's item to be passed down to generations of future fans.

"4,000 consecutive issues are an epic achievement, but it still feels like Beano is new and 100% relevant to each new generation."

Most Read

Local News

Police arrest four over Top of the Rock break-in

Mon 26th Aug, 2019

Local News

New RHIB for GDP to be shipped by sea after border delay

Tue 27th Aug, 2019

UK/Spain News

Iran says it has sold oil from tanker released by Gibraltar

Mon 26th Aug, 2019

Local News

RGP recover body at sea

Wed 28th Aug, 2019

Local News

Man convicted of child rape

Tue 20th Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th August 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Beano celebrates 4,000th issue

28th August 2019

Features
Bank holiday weekend at the Gibraltar Fair

28th August 2019

Features
Children take part in ‘Art Remedy’ workshop

28th August 2019

Features
Five finance tips for students starting university

28th August 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019