Boris Johnson wishes Gibraltar a happy National Day

By Chronicle Staff
9th September 2020

Prime Minister Boris John today wished Gibraltar a happy National Day during a session in the House of Commons.
Mr Johnson was prompted by Sir Bob Neill, long time friend of Gibraltar and Chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Gibraltar in the House of Commons.
The prompt was followed by cheers in the House of Commons, which saw limited MPs sat at a social distance during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions.
“Will [Mr Johnson] join me in sending the people of Gibraltar their very best wishes for that day where they celebrate their democratic decision and continuing wish to remain British and also pledge that Her Majesty’s Government continue to give them every support both in that matter and also in all the practical issues which they may need our assistance going forward in the challenges that we jointly face as part of the British family,” Sir Bob said.
Mr Johnson congratulated Sir Bob on his continuing support to Gibraltar.
“I can assure that the sovereignty of Gibraltar is inviolable and I join him as I hope all members join him in wishing the people of Gibraltar a very happy National Day on Thursday,” Mr Johnson said.

