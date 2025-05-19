Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 19th May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Breakthrough in talks with EU as Starmer seeks reset deal

Photo by PA

By Press Association
19th May 2025

By Helen Corbett and Christopher McKeon, PA Political Staff

Sir Keir Starmer has had a breakthrough in his bid to secure a new deal with the European Union ahead of a major summit with the bloc, the PA news agency understands.

After Government sources said talks were “down to the wire” on Sunday, it is understood there was late progress, although a deal is “not yet done” because there are still outstanding issues on both sides.

Ministers had appeared confident of securing an accord, with Number 10 saying on Saturday the Prime Minister would “strike a deal” at the first UK-EU summit on Monday.

The summit will see Sir Keir meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen for the second time in four days amid efforts to reach agreement with the EU on a range of issues.

That includes an expected announcement on defence and security, which could feature an agreement allowing British firms access to a 150 billion euro (£125 billion) EU defence fund.

Deals on allowing British travellers to use e-gates at European airports, cutting red tape on food exports, and setting up a youth mobility scheme with the EU are also thought to be on the table.

But reports suggest disagreements over fishing rights and youth mobility have presented last-minute stumbling blocks.

Government sources said “huge progress” has been made in agreeing “a mutually beneficial deal with the EU” that would “deliver for British working people”.

But they insisted the Prime Minister has been “clear that he will only agree a deal which delivers in the national interest of the United Kingdom”.

Both Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage have already described the deal as a “surrender”, despite the details not yet being known, and indicated they would tear it up if they came to power.

Youth mobility could prove a major sticking point for the Opposition, and Mrs Badenoch said she fears it will involve a return to free movement “by the back door”.

The Tories have also set out a series of “red lines” on fishing rights, including ensuring exclusive access to Britain’s territorial sea and resisting “a multi-year agreement which only benefits France”.

Shadow environment minister Victoria Atkins said: “The Conservatives have always stood up for our coastal communities, and our fishing industries.

“Labour must not throw our fishing rights overboard in their desperation to bail out their failing fiscal policies.”

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats said Britain should not to be “dragged back” to “the Brexit wars of the past”, with leader Sir Ed Davey comparing Mrs Badenoch and Mr Farage to “dinosaurs fighting old battles”.

He said: “Keir Starmer must be bold and ambitious for our country in today’s summit. Voters were promised change by this Government, and they have to deliver.

“Being truly ambitious, including a new UK-EU customs union, would be the single biggest thing ministers could do to boost public finances.

“Anything less would be a choice to limit growth, harming living standards and hitting the NHS and other public services.”

Most Read

Local News

UK investigates after Spanish jets fly over British waters close to Rock

Fri 16th May, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Shared prosperity will require major paradigm shift for Gib and Campo

Wed 14th May, 2025

Local News

Former gaming boss handed one-year prison term for contempt of court

Wed 14th May, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Our elderly deserve better: A call for change

Sun 4th May, 2025

Local News

Supreme Court pays tribute to John Alcantara, trailblazing judge with a human touch

Fri 16th May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Talks go ‘to the wire’ as Starmer prepares to announce UK/EU reset deal

19th May 2025

Brexit
UK again reaffirms treaty commitment to Gibraltar and its people in Commons

13th May 2025

Brexit
Gib treaty negotiation ‘is not resolved yet’

12th May 2025

Brexit
Šefčovič highlights ‘exemplary cooperation’ in Gib treaty talks, adding ‘we will be successful’

6th May 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025