Tue 28th Nov, 2023

Cameron and Albares discuss Gibraltar in phone call, meeting in person later Tuesday

Photo by JP Latin

By Chronicle Staff
28th November 2023

Foreign Secretary David Cameron and his Spanish counterpart, Jose Manuel Albares, had a telephone conversation about the Gibraltar treaty on Monday and will resume that conversation later today on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels.

The conversation was confirmed by Mr Albares in an interview Tuesday morning on Telecinco’s current affairs programme ‘La Mirada Critica’, in which the Spanish minister reiterated Spain’s desire for formal treaty negotiations to resume “as soon as possible”.

“Just yesterday, I had my first contact with the British Foreign Secretary, David Cameron,” he said.

“We had a phone conversation from Barcelona, where I was, specifically to discuss the Gibraltar agreement, and we agreed that we need to move forward as soon as possible.”

“Spain has already put forward an agreement many months ago, a balanced and generous agreement, and that is the path we will follow.”

“And today, after the Council of Ministers concludes, I will fly to Brussels for the NATO ministerial meeting where I will see David Cameron for the first time.”

“Yesterday, we agreed over the phone that today we would continue our conversation face-to-face in a first personal, in-person contact, to keep making progress.”

As he has done on numerous occasions, Mr Albares indicated again that were it up to Spain, the agreement would be signed

“What Spain wants is for this agreement to be signed tomorrow," he said.

