Wed 17th Jun, 2020

Change of News Editor at GBC

By Chronicle Staff
17th June 2020

GBC News Editor Jonathan Sacramento announced yesterday that he was stepping down from the role for health reasons.

Mr Sacramento, who has held the post for the past three and a half years, will be succeeded on an interim basis by Christine Vasquez from July 1.

In a tweet, he said the demands of the job had taken their toll on his personal life and mental health.

Mr Sacramento will remain at GBC and revert to his previous role as Senior Broadcast Journalist.

“GBC has thanked Jonathan for his many achievements during this time, while wishing him well and continued success in the future,” GBC said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“Christine has a wealth of experience in local journalism at a senior level, as well as being a key member of the GBC news team.”

“GBC Management are delighted to welcome her to the senior group at a time of unprecedented news coverage and while the Corporation gears up to relocating to a new broadcast centre early next year, for which the next few months will no doubt be very busy for her.”

