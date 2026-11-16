Casemates Square will be transformed for this year’s Christmas Festival of Lights with a festive production titled ‘Error 404 Christmas Not Found’.

LED wristbands will form part of the production and will be issued to audience members at the entrance.

The wristbands are programmed specifically for the show and will not function outside Casemates Square.

Audience members are being asked to return them before leaving at the end of the show so they can continue to be used during the event.

The production will feature two shows centred on a story in which Christmas itself is under threat.

The shows will include projection mapping, a musical soundtrack, strobe lighting, fire, confetti and other special effects, creating a 360-degree experience around Casemates Square.

As the story unfolds, audiences will follow the effort to restore the magic of Christmas amid digital-themed visuals and effects.