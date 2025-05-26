Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Cleaning teams suffer abuse as vandalism blights Gibraltar toilets

Photos by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
26th May 2025

When it comes to cleaning and maintaining Gibraltar’s public toilets, the number one challenge is vandalism. And in busy areas that attract nighttime crowds, the work of bathroom attendants often comes accompanied by verbal, and sometimes even physical abuse. "The biggest problem is vandalism, really, to an extent that you cannot imagine,” said Steven Dalli,...

