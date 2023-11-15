Clinton confirms he will not contest GSD leadership

GSD MP Roy Clinton on Wednesday ruled himself out of the party’s leadership election ahead of the Friday deadline for registration of candidates.

Mr Clinton, who contested the last leadership vote in 2017 and lost to Keith Azopardi, said he would not publicly endorse any of the candidates, urging other GSD MPs past and present to do the same in what he sadi was a "private" process.

So far, only Mr Azopardi and fellow MP Damon Bossino have publicly confirmed they will contest the party leadership.

“I can today confirm that after giving the matter careful consideration, that I will not be putting my name forward for the 2023 GSD leadership election,” Mr Clinton said in a personal statement issued Wednesday morning.

“I have reached this decision on the basis that at present I believe that I can best serve the electorate and the party by retaining my focus on the public finances of Gibraltar which continue to be of grave concern.”

“I will not be canvassing for any candidates that may put their name forward this Friday and would suggest that fellow MPs and former parliamentary colleagues or indeed past party leaders refrain from endorsing candidates publicly with a view to influencing the executive and the membership vote.”

“The election process is a private one and there is no need to express personal opinions publicly.”

“I would urge candidates to adopt a positive approach to their campaigns so as to set out their vision for the party.”

“I know there are common values and beliefs that unite all GSD members.”

“There is therefore much more that binds us than any perception of differences that political observers have sought to suggest.”

“This unity of purpose is vital given our role to act not just as an Opposition but also as a party ready and able to provide an alternative Government.”

“For the present, the electorate expect the GSD to hold the Government to account more so given the very narrow Government majority, and any future GSD leader must maintain and build upon our strength of purpose to deliver on that expectation.”