Thu 8th Sep, 2022

CM offers Gibraltar's 'deepest condolences' after Queen's death

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip during their 1954 visit to Gibraltar.

By Chronicle Staff
8th September 2022

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has offered his deepest condolences to the Royal Family on behalf of the Government and people of Gibraltar, moments after news of Queen Elizabeth's death.

"It is with great sadness that the People of Gibraltar and His Majesty's Government of Gibraltar has received the news from Buckingham Palace of the death at Balmoral in Scotland of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth The Second," Mr Picardo said.

"The People of Gibraltar will mourn Her Majesty as a monarch who has reigned wisely and with incomparable dedication throughout the period of our post-war emergence as a part of the British family of nations."

"The People of Gibraltar and the Government proclaim their loyalty to the Crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and to His Majesty The King."

"I have written to His Majesty the King to offer the deepest condolences of the Government and the People of Gibraltar to all the members of our Royal Family at this sad time."

"May Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II rest in eternal peace and may the reign of His Majesty The King be long, peaceful and prosperous. Long live the King."

As soon as the announcement of the Queen's death had been made at Buckingham Palace, Gibraltar lowered the flags of official buildings.

Together with the United Kingdom and the rest of the Overseas Territories, Gibraltar has entered a period of national mourning.

The Government announced the traditional National Day events will therefore be cancelled and a further announcement will follow.

"Flags will remain at half-mast until the day of the State Funeral and will be raised only temporarily for the Proclamation of the Accession of the new Sovereign," the Government said.

"Gibraltar will mark its respects to Her Majesty in a gun salute of 96 rounds, fired by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment from His Majesty’s Naval Base."

