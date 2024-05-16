Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Commissioner of Police attends Guardia Civil anniversary parade

By Chronicle Staff
16th May 2024

At the invitation of the Colonel of the Guardia Civil, Francisco Almansa, Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger and Assistant Commissioner Cathal Yeats were in Algeciras on Thursday where they attended the 180th anniversary parade of the founding of the Guardia Civil.

During the anniversary parade, various decorations were presented to Guardia Civil officers and, in an emotional speech, the Colonel paid his respects to the Guardia Civil officers who were recently murdered in Barbate.

As well as the RGP officers, the parade was attended by mayors from the region, the chiefs of the National and Regional Police forces, and officers from Morocco, Portugal, and France.

The Commissioner of Police thanked the Colonel for his invitation and for the way that, together, they are able to have an exceptional working relationship.

“By means of this relationship – and by working hard together – they hope to keep everyone safe, both on the Rock and in the Campo of Gibraltar,” he said.

