Cortes opens Bayside School A-level art showcase

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, officially opened Bayside School’s A-level Art Showcase on Monday at the Arté Gallery in Irish Town.

The exhibition features artwork by Year 12 and 13 students, including pieces submitted for examination, and was organised by the Bayside Art Department, led by Karl Ullger. A total of 26 students are exhibiting their work, representing a wide range of styles.

The opening was attended by the students, their families and friends, teachers, representatives from other schools, and members of the Arté Gallery. Head Teacher Gaynor Lester and Director of Education Keri Scott were also present.

A booklet produced for the event, promoting the Growing Artists Programme, stated: “This exhibition celebrates the creativity, dedication and innovation of our students, offering a platform for emerging voices to share their artistic vision with the wider community.”

In his remarks, Dr Cortes congratulated the students and teachers: “Events like this inspire me and make my job worthwhile.”

“As Minister for Education for much of your secondary school career, I feel connected with all of you and am proud to have helped you, albeit indirectly, on your journey.”

“I wish you every success, and I am confident, as you should be, of a bright future ahead.”