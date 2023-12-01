Court re-issues summons after Spanish fisherman fails to appear

A Spanish fisherman reported for process for allegedly fishing with nets inside British waters off Gibraltar failed to appear before the Magistrate’s Court on Friday but will have another opportunity to do so next year.

Jonathan Sanchez, owner of the vessel Mi Daniela, faces charges under Gibraltar’s conservation and navigation laws and was summonsed earlier this year.

Under Gibraltar’s legislation, fishing with nets and rakes is prohibited in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.

But in a brief mention in the Magistrates Court on Friday morning, lay magistrates opted not to issue a warrant of arrest.

Instead, they ordered the summons to be served again by registered mail, with a new court date set for February 2, 2024.

The court sometimes takes this step to ensure a defendant’s failure to appear is not due to any practical issue relating to the prior service of the summons.

The decision defuses the immediate risk of a diplomatic spat over a case that concerned officials on both sides of the border at a time when the UK, Gibraltar, Spain and the EU are preparing to resume negotiations for a UK/EU treaty on the Rock’s future relations with the bloc.

A warrant would have required Gibraltar’s law enforcement agencies to arrest Mr Sanchez if he returned to Gibraltar waters, risking a flare-up in cross-border tensions.

Ahead of the hearing, Mr Sanchez told journalists he would not appear before the court.

He said Spain regards those waters as Spanish and that under Spanish legislation, fishing with nets is legal and therefore he is doing nothing wrong.

On Thursday, Spanish media reported that Mr Sanchez had been told by the Spanish Government that the waters around Gibraltar were “subject only to Spanish laws”.

He interpreted that as Madrid supporting his argument that he need not appear before the court.

However, the Chronicle understands the Spanish Government had simply set out its traditional position on the waters, without offering any guidance as to whether he should appear before the court in Gibraltar.

For the past few weeks, the fishing vessel ‘Mi Daniela’, which is based in La Linea, has been fishing north of Gibraltar opposite Sotogrande.