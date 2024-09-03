Debunking the llanito hoax

by F Oliva

For far too long now those of us with a serious, vested interested in words, in language, not in an anecdotal or fleeting manner, have watched with dismay at how the Spanish language has been wiped out as a fundamental means of communication for younger generations. As a result we have sadly lost our former privileged, defining status as a bilingual community; a silent cultural tragedy that has unfolded in our midst.

Much has been written on the subject – much of it misinformation laced with ignorance, at other times fantasy spiked with nationalistic subterfuge so as to deflect from the terrible state of affairs that needs to be confronted.

But what is a language and what are the rules and requirements that need to be satisfied before a mode of expression can be categorized as such? It has become necessary to provide a technical explanation in order to illustrate just how unrealistic – and intellectually dishonest – the concept of llanito language is.

Like all good and valuable things universal languages do not exist in a vacuum or appear as if by magic, or because two opportunists suddenly decide they wish to fabricate and declare its existence by an act of sheer will, in the hope that the public will be persuaded there is merit in a fanciful claim. A peculiar form of speech and expression is not enough to be granted the status of a language.

Thankfully this is not a referendum. It is not even democracy. It is not about the mathematical balance of majorities and minorities or popular support. Language is not immutable, but it certainly is the next best thing, and its intricate, sophisticated, complementary laws are intertwined to create a logical, scientific system impermeable to human folly, stubbornness and vanity.

GOLDEN COMMANDMENTS

A language is a system of communication in a standardized form that has evolved over centuries with a comprehensive set of rules, patterns and processes by which words fit together. In our case this refers to English and Spanish. There are three golden commandments of language: grammar, which governs the composition of clauses, phrases and words; orthography which includes spelling, punctuation, capitalization rules; and naturally lexicon or vocabulary which is the lifeblood of language.

Then there is semantics which is the study of meaning in language and sentences and the classification of changes in meaning; phonetics and phonology which relate to the sound of spoken words and their representation by written symbols; morphology which examines the root structure and formation of words including inflection, derivation and compounding of a language; pragmatics which is all about context in the interpretation of meaning including its effect on interlocutors; and syntax, that is the order of words to construct logical, meaningful sentences and phrases. You will never hear this on any GBC programme or Gibraltar (anti) Cultural Services caper.

THE VALUE OF LLANITO

English and Spanish enjoy prestige and official status, are politically and socially recognised universal languages in the world; achieving excellence in both is our great educational challenge and one that can yield massive rewards. There can be some discussion as to whether there are grounds for llanito to be correctly described as a regional dialect, as it is not strictly speaking a variation of a language. A more apt definition for llanito would be patois as it is a purely oral expression lacking a written form – great literature for instance – is informal, limited in scope but intelligible in a specific community, linguistically substandard but with a distinct pronunciation derived from Spanish. It is precisely the absence of rules, its freedom and versatility where its value and strength lies.

This has been a little spark ignited by a coterie of individuals bedazzled by grotesque academic delusion, then doused with litres and litres of gasoline by GCS and GBC naturally at taxpayer’s expense, with the tireless complicity of two ill-informed Government ministers. When one casts the mind back to the days of presenters like Kevin Dobson, Diana Hamilton, Clive Mendez and others with perfect pronunciation and clear enunciation of the English language, it does not bear comparison to what exists today. The net output of llanito language can be heard every day on GBC when TV and radio presenters, who mostly speak 99% English on air, display their forced and unnatural interactions throwing in random words like ‘venga’, ‘vamos’ , ‘que pasa,’ ‘es que’, the great favourite ‘ambiente’ and assorted monosyllables in Spanish, as a ridiculous box-ticking postscript. The sooner we get shot of these time-wasting distractions and concentrate on what needs to be done, the better for the public interest of Gibraltar.

But it does not get any better. GBC also treated us to a display of llanito culture-identity-language in the shape of a performer gasping presumably humorous couplets puffed out to a pre-recorded Knight Rider soundtrack: “killo vamo come el cochinillo en el platillo, vamo los llanito a Segovia en el cochecillo,” a dire mixture of bad rap and No Me Pises Que Llevo Chanclas. If this constitutes the so called llanito culture, I certainly do not want any part of it.

THE GREAT DECEPTION

The llanito language hoax and the equally ludicrous multilingual Gibraltar only survives to this day given the constant uncritical, unchallenged access its representatives are afforded by GBC. Trust the corporation to give a free propagandistic platform to the most culturally horrendous pranks in the community.

As far as GCS goes, the Principal Auditor should put it in his radar, not least the bookshop subsidised with public funds when numerous private initiatives have foundered over time due to lack of demand given online buying trends. The unfair competition and distortion of free market principles is an unacceptable example of state interventionism.

Additionally the bogus Gibraltar National Book Council, essentially a clique of ideologically attuned friends which includes members who do not even reside here, who go on ‘literary’ jaunts and junkets to UK at taxpayers’ expense, wield unaccountable power to sanction the publication of books with official backing, or to exclude writers seen as unsympathetic to their aims even from being recognised in the catalogue of local writers. It should be disbanded as a matter of urgency. These are the patrons of the great deception otherwise known as the llanito language.

ACADEMIC QUESTIONS

More information would be needed too regarding the linguists working with the Ministry for Culture from the Universities of Vigo and the Balearics, and exactly what it is that they are seeking from their field experiments and public talks. It is strange that out of the whole of Spain they should have chosen universities in regions where the Spanish language is politically under attack from separatists, in Galicia and in the Balearics under the toxic influence of Catalan nationalism. It was also odd that the professors who visited Gibraltar should have delivered their presentations in English, when they are Spanish nationals, professional linguists with presumably, no political axe to grind. It would be interesting to know who has paid for the book published by the University of Vigo which features the aforementioned clique of friends.

Gibraltar is a serious and advanced democracy and there is no room for any of this.

LET IT BE

The preponderance of Spanish in Gibraltar as opposed to the other tongues brought by migrant communities over time that did not survive and have remained as fossilized remnants of history – Genoese, Maltese etc – is obviously due to the physical proximity of Spain, which allowed for close cultural contact, family ties and the continuous reinvigoration of the language, certainly until the turn of the millennium. It should also be noted that there is no inference or prejudice against regional accents particularly Andalucian – Sevillanos like Felipe Gonzalez and Alfonso Guerra reached the top of the political pyramid – in modern Spain where regional tongues are considered official co-languages in their respective regions. It is in fact Spanish that is under attack in some of the peripheral regions, notably in Cataluña.

We can have dense academic discussions about the nature of language with the linguists and professors interested in this subject, exchanges that will appeal to 1% of the population at best. In contrast we should be taking steps to reverse the fatal erosion of Spanish so that children going to primary school in the next few years and future generations can recover the priceless asset of bilingualism, learning Spanish not as a second language but to the same standards of excellence as English. This would be in the public interest of the entire community.

To conclude I would say let llanito be, it has always taken care of itself and does not need any meddling from insiders or outsiders to explain what we have known for 300 years.

This is the second piece in a two-part opinion by F Oliva on llanito. The first article was published here.