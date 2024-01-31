‘Doctored’ cash figures ‘don’t exist’, Supreme Court hears
A witness who told a fraud trial that bank records she prepared had been “doctored” to show a balance of £2m more than the cash held in the bank’s vault was challenged in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, as a defence lawyer questioned the veracity of the claim and said the amended record “doesn’t exist”....
