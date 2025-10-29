Exercise “Rocky Pigeon” tests Gibraltar’s preparedness for radiation incident

The Government of Gibraltar has confirmed the successful completion of Exercise Rocky Pigeon, a triennial joint emergency preparedness drill conducted on October 23 in partnership with the Ministry of Defence.

The exercise simulated a radiation-related incident and tested Gibraltar’s multi-agency emergency response, including on-site action, the distribution of stable iodine tablets to the public, and a mock press conference.

It aimed to assess the effectiveness of existing contingency plans and ensure all involved organisations could respond in a coordinated and efficient manner. Observers highlighted the professionalism of participants and described the coordination between operational teams, command centres and support agencies as exemplary.

The Government of Gibraltar thanked all participants and the Ministry of Defence for their cooperation. The outcomes of the exercise will be used to further enhance Gibraltar’s emergency planning and resilience.

Civil Contingencies Coordinator, Ivor Lopez, said: “I am very pleased with the way the exercise went. The professionalism, discipline and teamwork displayed by all participants were excellent.”

“Exercises like this are essential to ensure that our response arrangements are effective and that everyone knows their role should we ever face a real emergency.”

Commander British Forces, Commodore Tom Guy, said: “I am delighted with the way that this year’s Exercise Rocky Pigeon was conducted. Gibraltar has been re-authorised as an Operational Berth, for another three years.”

“This is a strategic capability for the UK and our Allies, and it is significant that we have demonstrated that we are capable custodians and, alongside the Government of Gibraltar, have been deemed by the Nuclear Regulator to be fit to operate the berth.”

“I recognise that a lot of hard work went into the preparation and execution of the exercise, not only by our Nuclear Department and members from across British Forces Gibraltar, but also by Minister Cortes, and Ivor Lopez and the whole team who were involved to make this achievement happen.”

“I would like to emphasise that this is simply a part of the continuation of our preparedness; there is more to do, and there will be further regular training.”

The Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, who chaired the exercise’s Strategic Coordinating Group, said: “Although the likelihood of a radiation incident in Gibraltar is extremely low, it is important that we never take our preparedness for granted.

“Yesterday’s exercise demonstrated not only the strength of our contingency planning, but also the commitment and capability of everyone involved.

“I want to thank all the teams for their dedication and professionalism.”