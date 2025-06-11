Foreign Secretary in Gibraltar ahead of Brussels treaty meeting

Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived on the Rock late on Tuesday night ahead of high-level talks in Brussels this afternoon, fuelling mounting expectation of a breakthrough in the prolonged negotiation for a UK/EU post-Brexit treaty on Gibraltar.

Mr Lammy arrived on a passenger plane used to ferry UK Royals and ministers on official business and adorned with a union flag on its tailfin.

Mr Lammy, accompanied by Europe Minister Stephen Doughty, held a meeting in Gibraltar with business and labour representatives this morning before travelling to Brussels.

This afternoon he will meet with European Commission trade commissioner and chief negotiator Maros Sefcovic and Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares.

As on previous occasions, the Gibraltar negotiating team led by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo will also be present at the meeting.

The first confirmation of the meeting came from the Spanish Government’s daily ministerial schedule.

Later, as the UK/Gibraltar delegation was about to fly from the Rock, Mr Picardo tweeted on his social media.

“It's time to try to finalise arrangements for lasting, stable relationship between #Gibraltar and the EU/Spain which is safe, secure and beneficial and which protects our people and gives certainty to frontier workers with a view to delivering more prosperity for all in our part of the world,” he wrote on X.

The last high-level meeting in Brussels was in September 2024, just two months after Labour won the UK general election.

This will be the fourth such meeting since April last year.

On each occasion, negotiators signalled progress in the talks but no breakthrough in a negotiation described by all sides as very complex.

Neither the Brussels meeting nor Mr Lammy’s visit were announced ahead of his arrival at around midnight on Tuesday night.

It was confirmed at 5am in a one-line comment from the FCDO to Sky News.

“The foreign secretary is in Gibraltar to meet Chief Minister Fabian Picardo to discuss the latest on negotiations, as all sides look to conclude an agreement as soon as possible,” an FCDO spokesperson told the broadcaster.