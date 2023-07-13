Former RGP officer arrested in probe into allegedly forged evidence against McGrail

A former officer of the Royal Gibraltar Police was arrested on Thursday as part of an investigation into allegedly forged evidence used to support an allegation against former police Commissioner Ian McGrail.

The 36-year old local man was arrested at 7.30am at his residence in the westside of Gibraltar.

“His arrest relates to an alleged fabricated entry in an official police note book at New Mole House,” the RGP said in a statement.

“The fabricated entry supported an allegation against former Commissioner Ian McGrail and another RGP officer regarding an incident in 2015.”

The man was arrested on suspicion of forgery, copying a false instrument, using a false instrument and using a copy of a false instrument, the RGP said.

As of early Thursday afternoon, he remained in police custody but had not been charged.

The RGP provided no further detail on the arrest or the investigation.