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Wed 15th Jul, 2026

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Local News

Frontier structure listed under Heritage and Antiques Act

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
15th July 2026

The Gibraltar Government has designated parts of the frontier infrastructure as scheduled monuments under the Heritage and Antiques Act.

This includes the formal protection of three historic limestone gate pillars with spherical finials located within the frontier area, representing surviving elements of Gibraltar’s historic boundary and frontier landscape during a period of major historical transition for Gibraltar and the region.

The decision was taken by Cabinet and supported by the Heritage and Antiquities Advisory Council.

“We are witnessing history in the making,” Minister for Heritage, John Cortes, said.

“It is important that we respect our past, and including these structures in the Schedule of our Heritage and Antiquities Act sets in law the protection of what must always be a reminder of what the frontier has represented for Gibraltar and the region.”

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