Gib hit by virus flight cancellations
British Airways and EasyJet yesterday cancelled hundreds of flights due to a drop in demand as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak across Europe, leaving some travellers to and from Gibraltar scrambling to change travel arrangements. Earlier this week British Airways announced it had grounded more than 400 flights from March 16-28 between London and...
