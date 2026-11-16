Joshua Hassan Gibraltar International Airport was closed to air traffic for approximately 48 hours from midday on Monday, November 16, to allow essential repairs to infrastructure damaged by recent severe weather.

British Forces Gibraltar said the temporary closure was necessary to allow engineers to carry out urgent repairs to critical infrastructure supporting the aerodrome’s air traffic services.

The works are being undertaken immediately to prevent further deterioration of the equipment.

Engineers will have unrestricted access to the affected infrastructure during the closure, allowing them to complete the repairs safely and efficiently.

The Ministry of Defence expects the work to be completed within the planned 48-hour period, with normal operations resuming thereafter.

A spokesperson for British Forces Gibraltar said: “The temporary closure is necessary to allow remedial works to be completed safely, and every effort is being made to restore normal operations as quickly as possible.”

“We recognise the inconvenience this may cause and thank passengers and operators for their patience and understanding.”