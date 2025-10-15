Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 15th Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Gibraltar Cardiac Association celebrates a successful cardiac funday

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
15th October 2025

The Gibraltar Cardiac Association held its Cardiac Funday over the weekend to celebrate heart health and wellbeing.

The day featured a wide range of activities for all ages from the ever-popular jumping castle and inflatable darts to the beanbag toss and face painting. Visitors also had the opportunity to learn vital CPR and AED life-saving skills, with hands-on demonstrations delivered by trained volunteers.

The GHA Mobile Health Unit was on site providing free health checks, helping attendees take proactive steps toward better heart health. One of the highlights of the day was the annual Tug of War competition, which drew an enthusiastic crowd and plenty of friendly rivalry between teams.

Live music from MAG set the perfect atmosphere, keeping spirits high throughout the day as families enjoyed food, fun, and fitness in support of a healthier Gibraltar.

Most Read

Local News

Complainant trusted police officer accused of attempted rape, court hears

Mon 13th Oct, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Gibraltar hosts historic 300th anniversary of Irish Freemasonry

Fri 10th Oct, 2025

Local News

Convent announces death of Admiral of the Fleet Sir Benjamin Bathurst, the Governor’s father

Mon 13th Oct, 2025

Local News

New residency applications for UK and EEA nationals temporarily suspended

Tue 7th Oct, 2025

Brexit

EU begins phased roll-out of new digital border system 

Mon 13th Oct, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th October 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Sonia Golt reflects on a lifetime of creativity ahead of Literary Festival schools talk

15th October 2025

Features
‘360 View’ exhibition captures Cadiz rooftops

15th October 2025

Features
Chief Minister takes salute at Royal Gibraltar Regiment parade

13th October 2025

Features
Educators event marks Dyslexia Awareness Week 2025

13th October 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025