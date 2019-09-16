Gibraltar general election called for October 17

The electorate will go to the polls on Thursday October 17 to elect a new government after the Gibraltar Parliament was dissolved this morning.

The general election will be contested by three political parties – the Gibraltar Socialist Labour Party/Liberal Party alliance, the Gibraltar Social Democrats and Together Gibraltar.

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo advised the Governor Lieutenant General Edward Davis to dissolve Parliament and called the election earlier this morning.

Mr Picardo, who is now the acting Chief Minister, hopes to secure a “renewed strong mandate” to take Gibraltar through and beyond Brexit.

Speaking at a press briefing he said: “Gibraltar will need settled and strong leadership going into Brexit, especially if there is also to be an election in the UK and potentially in Spain thereafter.”

