Thu 1st Aug, 2024

Gibraltar welcomes cruise ship AIDAcosma on inaugural call

By Chronicle Staff
1st August 2024

The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, welcomed the AIDAcosma on its inaugural call to Gibraltar on Monday. 

Carrying a total of 6858 passengers, the AIDAcosma spent the full day in Gibraltar, arriving at 7am and departing at 10pm.  

Sailing since 2022,theAIDAcosma is one of a new generation of cruise ships that is dual fuelled by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and traditional fuel oil. 

As is traditional, Mr Santos exchanged commemorative plaques with Captain Tommy Moeller and commended AIDA’s continued commitment to Gibraltar as a destination of choice in its itineraries. 

“I was delighted to welcome the AIDAcosma, her passengers and crew on this inaugural visit to Gibraltar yesterday [Monday],” said Mr Santos.  

“The length of stay confirms Gibraltar as a premier destination of choice as a treasure of the Mediterranean.” 

“AIDAcosma is also one of a new class of ships using LNG as a fuel, showcasing Gibraltar’s forward thinking in this area and our commitment to the sustainable development of our cruise tourism sector.” 

