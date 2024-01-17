Gibtelecom files fresh plans for Haven building
Gibtelecom has filed new plans with the Town Planner for the redevelopment of the Haven building, describing its focus for the project as creating an “interface between past and future”. The overall theme seeks to emphasise the intersection of Gibraltar's history and its evolving future within the Old Town context, the application said. A planning...
