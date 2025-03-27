Government and LifeCome Care Gibraltar agree to end domiciliary care contract

The Government of Gibraltar and LifeCome Care Gibraltar have agreed to terminate the contract for domiciliary care and home support.

The decision was made during a meeting held on Thursday between the Minister for Health, Gemma Arias Vasquez, Care Agency CEO Carlos Banderas and representatives from LifeCome Care Gibraltar.

“In the interest of service users, the parties have agreed to a 30-day transition period to ensure a smooth handover, in line with the contractual notice period,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

The Government is expected to make a further announcement next week regarding its future plans for the service.