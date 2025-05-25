Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 25th May, 2025

Local News

Govt expresses condolences on death of former Governor Sir Derek Reffell

By Chronicle Staff
24th May 2025

The Government of Gibraltar has expressed its condolences on the death of Admiral Sir Derek Reffell, KCB, who served as Governor of Gibraltar from December 1989 to April 1993.

No.6 Convent Place said Sir Derek presided over a period of “important political and social development” in
Gibraltar.

No.6 said Sir Derek had earned the respect of the community through his “measured leadership and genuine affection” for the people of the Rock.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “Admiral Sir Derek Reffell was a Governor who served Gibraltar with dignity, dedication, and distinction. He understood our people, respected our aspirations, and remained a steadfast friend of Gibraltar well beyond his time in office.

“His legacy is one of integrity and service, and he will be remembered fondly by all who had the privilege of knowing him. On behalf of the Government and People of Gibraltar, I extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

The Government of Gibraltar has written to Sir Derek’s family to offer its sympathies and express gratitude for his service.

