Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 7th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Grammarians in twelve goal thriller against Dutch

By Stephen Ignacio
7th November 2019

Grammarians 6-6 Bloemendaal (Netherlands) Grammarians has an astonishing match against Dutch opposition as they start their season. The Grammarians HC senior men yesterday travelled to Granada to inaugurate the new hockey pitch and took part in a one day tournament against foreign opposition. A spokesperson for the Grammarians said ‘They were drawn against Dutch Champions...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Murder conviction quashed, retrial ordered

Wed 6th Nov, 2019

Local News

Govt rejects ban on working from home due to tax treaty

Tue 5th Nov, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

Eastern side rockfall causes day-long road closure

Sat 2nd Nov, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar/Spain tax treaty ‘makes no legal concessions on sovereignty’ – Sir Peter Caruana

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Grammarians in twelve goal thriller against Dutch

7th November 2019

Sports
Table Soccer - International Open held on the Rock

6th November 2019

Sports
MMA - Fight night is back

6th November 2019

Sports
Women's football - Three Lionesses head for NY

6th November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019