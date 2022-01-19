Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 19th Jan, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

In discrete visit, Commission officials get sense of border reality on the ground

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia pictured above with the Commission’s technical team and local officials as they visited the airport terminal on Tuesday. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
19th January 2022

A technical team of officials from the European Commission visited Gibraltar on Wednesday morning against the backdrop of ongoing negotiations for a UK-EU treaty on the Rock’s future relations with the bloc. The team, which had previously visited the Spanish side of the border on Tuesday, was shown the air terminal, the Gibraltar side of...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for temporary accommodation in Rooke to house construction workers

Tue 18th Jan, 2022

Local News

Lateral Flow Tests available in pharmacies

Fri 14th Jan, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar records highest new Covid cases since pandemic began

Thu 6th Jan, 2022

Local News

Azopardi says ‘political and financial crisis’ worsened by years of ‘reckless’ spending

Tue 18th Jan, 2022

Local News

As Caleta Hotel closes, plans filed for ambitious Hilton project

Wed 5th Jan, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th January 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
Reconnecting with events for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

19th January 2022

Opinion & Analysis
Cycling lessons on the tarmac

19th January 2022

Sports
First competitive hockey action of 2022

19th January 2022

Sports
Women get a chance to play against World Cup qualifier playing sides

19th January 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022