Julio Ribas departs without key players
Gibraltar head coach Julio Ribas and his twenty-three man squad departed for Malta this weekend without key players from their win against San Marino. Last minute changes to what had been expected would be a 29-man squad were made when Roy Chipolina, Ethan Britto, Anthony Hernandez and Bradley Banda became unavailable after the last training...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here