‘Llanito language’: the hoax of the modern age

by F Oliva

The so-called ‘llanito language’ has never existed and does not exist today. At best it is a distinguishing patter, a verbal arrangement that piggy backs on the vertebral column of Spanish. As the latter gradually disappears in the community, our peculiar speech construction will be deprived of its linguistic lifeblood, inexorably dragged to extinction by the demise of its foremost benefactor.

Objective technical criteria – these shall be examined in a separate text – have to be met in order for conventionalized signs and sounds to attain legitimate recognition as a fully-fledged, formal mode of expression. Wanting something and repeating it over and over again does not alter reality or the rules that govern it. Not long ago if someone had seriously maintained that the Gibraltarian vernacular with the random mixing of words in English and Spanish could ever conceivably be held up as a language in its own right, the response would have been one of sheer incredulity; the less charitable would simply have laughed it off as a wacky prank.

It is not a serious academic proposition as acknowledged by reputable voices who have commented on the subject. To suggest that the phonetic transcription of our code-switching, something which Gibraltarians resort to when they are in their comfort zone, among friends in casual settings, can be codified and structured then elevated to the rank of language is as implausible as the idea that the Laws of Gibraltar, Hansard, the Bible or any other canonical document can be translated into patois. (In fact this is just a carbon copy of the linguistic aberration invented by Andalusian nationalists who purport to have created a written language separate from Spanish, that literally reproduces the local colloquialisms, heavy accent and pronunciations prevalent in the region.)

Why tinker with idiosyncratic traits that are part of our character or demand the systematization of a solely oral form freely used by individuals to suit their needs without any pressure?

Furthermore there is no one llanito variety of communication as it is entirely spontaneous and amorphous. It is precisely the freedom at its core that seems to vex a self-appointed thought police of language driving them to repress what is its greatest value. Each person speaks it in a different way. Originally it was just throwing in English words and phrases into the Spanish language. With the passage of time, this evolved and the proportion of English and Spanish usage varies widely according to individual speakers. There is also a less benign side: the widespread danger that it can be used to mask a poor command of Spanish that is indeed more evident now than ever before.

We are a fortunate society which has the means and the resources to ensure that our children can obtain oral and written excellence in both English and Spanish, the two main languages in the civilized world. To be wasting time with puerile pursuits of this nature which more properly belong to Sixth Form school discussions is of little benefit to the public interest. Only by preserving Cervantes’ language will our distinctive spoken fusion have any realistic expectation of survival.

TIME TO STOP THE ROT

At root this seems nothing more than a hapless flight from reality, a stubborn refusal to accept the great cultural tragedy of our own making that afflicts Gibraltar in 2024: the fatal erosion of the Spanish language which is on the verge of dying out and has already done so among the youth. In two decades we have chosen to ignore when not actively encourage a terrible state of affairs, to the point that the often repeated phrase in tourist brochures -- going back to the 1960/70s -- alluding to our condition as a bilingual community, no longer truthfully reflects what we are and the term monolingual would sadly be a more accurate description of day to day reality as experienced by younger generations with catastrophic implications for our cultural heritage.

It points to a wider symptom that remains untreated, the state of denial regarding the Hispanic origins of at least half the native population of born and bred Gibraltarians – no doubt a defensive response to Spain’s clumsy, unenlightened, at times ignorant conduct of cross border relations – which a cursory glance at the telephone directory can compellingly demonstrate. Geography, physical proximity and border permeability have also played a major part, historically blending with diverse contributions from Mediterranean areas, Jewish and Hindu merchants.

It is difficult to ascertain people's motivations when embarking on any project. For some there will always be positive and commendable aims at heart, but the more cynical will see nothing more than a charade designed to obtain popularity, media attention and recognition by the Ministry for Culture in the form of political (with a small p) influence and public subsidies.

It is time to stop the rot. Only one man would be able to take the necessary remedial measures. Forget Instituto Cervantes and other time-wasting initiatives. If we are really serious about restoring our bilingual status, the Spanish language should be included in the school curriculum not as a foreign or second language, but as a core subject on a par with English and Mathematics from primary school onwards, if necessary bringing in native Spanish teachers until we produce our own. Unless the Chief Minister takes decisive executive action on this front before he steps down from office, the red line of extinction of a major part of the Gibraltarian cultural heritage will irremediably be crossed. Nobody else would understand what is at stake or care about the fate of the Spanish language, so even now time is running out.

MONO NOT MULTI

To submit that Gibraltar has ever been a multilingual community in modern times is an immature fantasy – perhaps tinged by some form of nationalist resentment of Spanish influence – that does not stand up to the slightest scrutiny. For generations we were a bilingual society, where English was the official language, that of prestige and power, while Spanish was the secondary one, that of the underdog and ordinary working class folk. Both were the formative influences of our historical and cultural development; English as the formal idiom implanted by London in the post WWII period in the ambit of education, politics, finance, administration and the courts of law. It was also the greatest treasure bequeathed to us by British colonialism: a brilliant, priceless trade-off, while Spanish was the language of the street, the bars, used among friends in informal settings and in the privacy of homes.

It is a proven fact that language has been one of the great battlefields of politics across many regions of the world – we see that even today in Spain -- and Gibraltar has not been exempted from those tense undercurrents, although the specificity of our historical evolution has shaped the assimilation of language in different ways. There have always been instances of misconceived pride in having a poor command of Spanish, underlying fears of Spanish encroachment on local society, distorting effects prompted by political emotions that remain alive.

It is noteworthy that Jonathan Teuma, one of the advocates of this hoax, should have now resiled from his previous position by referring to llanito as a dialect in a recent GBC interview. That too is open to discussion but at least it appears that common sense is beginning to prevail in some cases, which is a welcome development. He also noted the process of gradual anglicization that Gibraltar has been undergoing, a valid observation and probably the most sensible thing that he has ever said. It started decades ago when children were routinely punished for speaking Spanish in the school patio, culminating in the negative situation we now find ourselves in.