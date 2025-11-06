Man found guilty of domestic abuse offences

Local man Jaydan Zarb, 28, of Mid Harbour Estate, has been found guilty of several domestic abuse offences.

Zarb was found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, harassing conduct, and putting people in fear of violence and common assault, following a trial at the Magistrates’ Court this week.

The court heard that the charges related to incidents dating back to 2022 and 2023.

Zarb was arrested on July 4, 2023, and a subsequent investigation by detectives from the RGP’s Domestic Abuse Team culminated with charges being preferred and Zarb’s appearance before the Magistrates’ Court.

Zarb is due to be sentenced on January 6, 2026.

In a statement from The Royal Gibraltar Police it said it continues to encourage any victim of domestic abuse, or indeed anyone who may be aware of someone who may be experiencing any form of domestic abuse, to report the matter to them.

“This outcome sends a clear message that the RGP will not tolerate domestic in any form and takes all reports seriously,” said the statement.

“We are committed to safeguarding vulnerable people and reducing harm, where necessary by working alongside our key partners. Our officers, including specialist investigators, will listen, support and act by bring perpetrators to justice.”