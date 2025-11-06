Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 6th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Man found guilty of domestic abuse offences

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
6th November 2025

Local man Jaydan Zarb, 28, of Mid Harbour Estate, has been found guilty of several domestic abuse offences.

Zarb was found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, harassing conduct, and putting people in fear of violence and common assault, following a trial at the Magistrates’ Court this week.

The court heard that the charges related to incidents dating back to 2022 and 2023.

Zarb was arrested on July 4, 2023, and a subsequent investigation by detectives from the RGP’s Domestic Abuse Team culminated with charges being preferred and Zarb’s appearance before the Magistrates’ Court.

Zarb is due to be sentenced on January 6, 2026.

In a statement from The Royal Gibraltar Police it said it continues to encourage any victim of domestic abuse, or indeed anyone who may be aware of someone who may be experiencing any form of domestic abuse, to report the matter to them.

“This outcome sends a clear message that the RGP will not tolerate domestic in any form and takes all reports seriously,” said the statement.

“We are committed to safeguarding vulnerable people and reducing harm, where necessary by working alongside our key partners. Our officers, including specialist investigators, will listen, support and act by bring perpetrators to justice.”

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Spanish police arrest fugitive wanted for murder as he tried to enter Gib

Tue 4th Nov, 2025

Local News

Gibraltar census shows sharp rise in over 65s as population ages and grows to 37,936

Wed 5th Nov, 2025

UK/Spain News

Spanish complaint over Eastside project sent back to La Linea court on appeal - report 

Tue 4th Nov, 2025

Local News

Census puts spotlight on Rock’s multi-national community

Wed 5th Nov, 2025

Features

Newly exposed base of Spanish wall reveals the extents of Gibraltar’s ‘second line of defence’

Mon 3rd Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th November 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar student highlights transformative power of education in UK Youth Parliament address

6th November 2025

Local News
Ministry of Equality to mark International Men’s Day with workshops and public lecture

6th November 2025

Local News
Christmas Saturdays in Town to return this December

6th November 2025

Local News
Cortes visits Nautilus Project’s seagrass nursery

6th November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025