Minister for Europe to deliver speech at National Day rally

The new Minister for Europe, Leo Docherty, will be visiting Gibraltar for National Day and will give a speech as part of the rally in Casemates Square.

Leo Docherty was appointed Minister of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on September 7, 2022.

He was Minister for Defence People from July to September 2022, and was previously Parliamentary Secretary (Minister for Defence People and Veterans) for the Cabinet Office and the Ministry of Defence from April 2021 to July 2022.

He has served also as the Member of Parliament for Aldershot since 2017.

Born in Scotland in 1976, he was brought up in Gloucestershire and after graduating from the School of Oriental and African Studies he attended the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and was commissioned into the Scots Guards in 2001. He served in Iraq and Afghanistan with the 1st Battalion Scots Guards and 16 Air Assault Brigade.