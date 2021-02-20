NatWest Gibraltar reports £4m profit for 2020 despite Covid disruption
NatWest Bank’s Gibraltar branch reported £9m profit for 2020 on income of £28m, despite the upheaval of Covid-19 on the Rock’s economy. Details of the local branch’s performance were included in NatWest’s group annual report published on Friday. The report showed too that the bank paid £4m in corporate tax in 2020. At the end...
