Sat 20th Feb, 2021

Local News

NatWest Gibraltar reports £4m profit for 2020 despite Covid disruption

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
19th February 2021

NatWest Bank’s Gibraltar branch reported £9m profit for 2020 on income of £28m, despite the upheaval of Covid-19 on the Rock’s economy. Details of the local branch’s performance were included in NatWest’s group annual report published on Friday. The report showed too that the bank paid £4m in corporate tax in 2020. At the end...

