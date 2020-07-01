Nearly all flats allocated at Hassans Centenary Mews
Almost all flats at Hassans Centenary Mews have been allocated, despite over 400 applicants declining flats throughout the process. Just 16 of 665 flats remain at the affordable housing estate that is currently in construction, the Gibraltar Government confirmed. During the allocation process 422 applicants were offered a flat in Hassans Centenary Mews but declined....
