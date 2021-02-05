Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 5th Feb, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

New GPS Chairman admits he takes photos with mobile, but only in emergencies

By Alice Mascarenhas
5th February 2021

Commitment, passion and patience go hand in hand with our guest on Alice’s Table this week. I have known him for most of my life, as a teacher at Bayside, and as one of the leading lights in the Gibraltar Photographic Society, in like forever. His is one of the many friendships I have made...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Online education presents challenges, but opportunities too

Thu 4th Feb, 2021

Local News

No link between recent deaths and vaccine, Govt says

Wed 27th Jan, 2021

Local News

For Gibraltar’s older citizens, pandemic takes a painful toll

Thu 4th Feb, 2021

Local News

Covid cases decrease and vaccinations continue, but two more deaths confirmed

Mon 25th Jan, 2021

Local News

Eastern Airways announces Gib flights to Birmingham and Southampton

Thu 4th Feb, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th February 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Janis and Jude

5th February 2021

Features
First Gib Philharmonic concert of 2021 on television

4th February 2021

Sports
Big moves even as league at standstill

4th February 2021

Local News
Eastern Airways announces Gib flights to Birmingham and Southampton

4th February 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021