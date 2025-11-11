Paula Latin appointed new GBC CEO

Paula Latin has been appointed as the new CEO of GBC becoming the first woman to hold the post in its 65-year history.

The announcement was made by the GBC Board on Tuesday morning with Ms Latin the preferred choice to lead the broadcaster because of her drive and energy,

Ms Latin has been at GBC for 26 years and has worked as Head of Television for the last 12 years.

“Since 1999, she has been dedicated to the art of television making and storytelling,” a statement from the GBC Board said.

“Producing, editing, filming and researching, she has brought numerous projects and productions to fruition – from conceptual stage to reality.”

The statement added that she is a major exponent of local community radio and television, and as a programme maker she has endeavoured to produce quality productions which have educated, informed, and entertained.

As Director she has coordinated and led on GBC’s most complex and significant outside broadcasts, for both national and international markets, as well as major shows and general elections.

She also presented and produced the very popular television series ‘Inspired By’.

Ms Latin has been the coordinator and producer of the annual GBC Open Day for the past 12 years and she has served as one of the trust members.

“The Board and I are pleased with her appointment as the next CEO who will take GBC to the next stage,” GBC Board Chair, Alice Mascarenhas said.

“Ms Latin has years of experience in broadcasting having produced and presented a wide variety of popular programmes.”

“We are sure she will bring new impetus and energy to the role of CEO in the full knowledge that the future will present many challenges in a fast-changing broadcasting and media world.”

“The Board now looks forward to working collaboratively with Ms Latin in the coming months.”

Ms Latin takes up the post with immediate effect.