Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 24th Dec, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Police appeal for witnesses after man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

By Chronicle Staff
24th December 2023

A local man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident in Moorish Castle Estate early Sunday morning.

The 22-year-old male was also arrested on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm/Wounding with Intent, Assault on Police and Resisting/Obstructing Police.

Response Team Officers were called to Moorish Castle Estate at around 0040hrs this morning, following reports to the RGP Control Room of a man attacking a woman in the area close to the bridge on Castle Road, police said in a statement. 

On police arrival, the man was arrested – during which time he allegedly assaulted an officer.

The man remains in police custody while an investigation continues.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to call the Royal Gibraltar Police on 200 72500 or contact us online via www.police.gi/report/seen-heard

Most Read

Local News

RAF Gibraltar gears up for Santa’s Christmas Eve arrival

Fri 22nd Dec, 2023

Local News

Gibraltar to introduce ‘top-up tax’ on multinationals as bridging measure in global reform

Tue 19th Dec, 2023

Local News

RGP explores recruiting UK constables to cover personnel shortfall

Thu 21st Dec, 2023

Brexit

Tempered optimism but no breakthrough yet in treaty negotiation

Thu 21st Dec, 2023

UK/Spain News

Guardia Civil investigates fatality after alleged collision between smugglers’ vessels

Tue 19th Dec, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th December 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GibSams set for another busy Christmas lunch

22nd December 2023

Local News
RAF Gibraltar gears up for Santa’s Christmas Eve arrival

22nd December 2023

Local News
The Care Agency hosts Christmas thank you for Charities and NGOs

21st December 2023

Local News
Darren Grech to step down as Chief Secretary, succeeded by Glendon Martinez

21st December 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023