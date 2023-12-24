Police appeal for witnesses after man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A local man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident in Moorish Castle Estate early Sunday morning.

The 22-year-old male was also arrested on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm/Wounding with Intent, Assault on Police and Resisting/Obstructing Police.

Response Team Officers were called to Moorish Castle Estate at around 0040hrs this morning, following reports to the RGP Control Room of a man attacking a woman in the area close to the bridge on Castle Road, police said in a statement.

On police arrival, the man was arrested – during which time he allegedly assaulted an officer.

The man remains in police custody while an investigation continues.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to call the Royal Gibraltar Police on 200 72500 or contact us online via www.police.gi/report/seen-heard