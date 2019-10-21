Police in Gibraltar search for missing man

The Royal Gibraltar Police has issued an appeal for information about a UK national who has been missing since Sunday afternoon.

James Charles Johnstone, 34, who has been living in Gibraltar with family since March this year, was last seen on Sunday afternoon at around 3pm in the area of Queensway, and his disappearance was reported to the police by relatives at 6pm.

He is described by the RGP as a tall man, measuring six feet three inches, and was wearing grey trousers, a grey t-shirt, a baseball cap [black with a white paisley pattern] and was carrying a rucksack when he was last seen.

According to the RGP, he had no money and his passport had expired at the time when he was last seen.

“Police patrols have been combing the town area, coastline and Upper Rock, and checking CCTV cameras at various locations including the frontier in case he may have crossed to La Linea,” the RGP said in a statement.

“The Gibraltar Defence Police has also been contacted for support in search operations. The Spanish and UK authorities have also been informed and their assistance requested.”

“Regrettably at present, the extensive search has not yielded any positive result or clue as to Mr Johnstone’s whereabouts.”

Members of the public are urged to cooperate if they have any information or have seen Mr Johnstone, by contacting the RGP Control Room on 200 72500.