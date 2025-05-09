Radar maintenance may disrupt afternoon flights next week

Passengers flying to and from Gibraltar on afternoon flights next week have been warned they may face disruption due to essential radar maintenance.

The issue was flagged in a short statement by the Ministry of Defence, which operates the airfield.

“Essential planned radar maintenance at RAF Gibraltar may cause disruption to afternoon commercial flights between May 12 and May 15,” the statement said.

“Passengers scheduled to fly after 12.15pm on these dates are advised to check with their airline for the latest updates.”