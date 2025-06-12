Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

RAFA Rides returns to Gibraltar with new static cycling event at Casemates Square

By Chronicle Staff
12th June 2025

RAF Gibraltar will host the Royal Air Forces Association’s annual cycling event, RAFA Rides, on Sunday June 15, introducing a new format to this year’s programme.

Now in its eighth year, RAFA Rides has become a key event in the military charity calendar, with more than 5,000 participants taking part since its launch in 2018.

The Gibraltar event will take place in Casemates Square from 10am to 4pm and will feature static cycling sessions led by RAF-qualified spin instructors. The new format replaces the traditional ride with a series of 30-minute spinning classes held throughout the day.

Each session will include eight participants and is open to all ability levels. Members of the public are invited to sign up on the day and take part.

RAFA Rides supports the Royal Air Forces Association’s mission to provide welfare and support to the RAF community. In 2024, the initiative raised more than £150,000 to support serving and former personnel and their families.

