Fri 5th Apr, 2024

RGP appeals for witnesses after susected arson

By Chronicle Staff
5th April 2024

Police are appealing for witnesses following a car fire at Neil Piñero Road late Thursday night.

The RGP Control Room was contacted at around 10:30pm, with the caller stating that a vehicle was on fire.

On police arrival, a Gibraltarian registered car’s tyre was on fire but was extinguished by Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Services minutes later.

The fire did not spread and no persons were injured.

Threatening graffiti in Spanish had also been written in the area, which police believe may be linked to the arson.

The RGP’s Crime Scene Investigators and Gibraltar Defence Police Officers were also deployed to the area.

An RGP spokesman said: “We are interested in speaking to anyone who was in the area late last night. If you have any relevant information that might assist our investigation, please contact us on 200 72500 or online at www.police.gi/report-
online.”

An investigation is ongoing and police remain in the area.

