Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 10th Nov, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Ros Astengo on researching disappearance of Simon Parkes

By Guest Contributor
10th November 2023

By Frankie Hatton The Gibraltar Literary Festival’s ‘An Audience with...’ on Wednesday November 8 saw Ros Astengo take centre stage and talk about her love for the True Crime genre and the ongoing research for her planned book on missing sailor Simon Parkes. Interviewed by GBC’s Shelina Assomull, the hour-long chat had the audience captivated...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Queen’s Terraces residential development application filed for Europa Road

Tue 7th Nov, 2023

Local News

McGrail Inquiry chairman rules on approach to police federation complaints, adds two witnesses

Thu 9th Nov, 2023

Local News

Peninsula hits landmark with first supply for LNG-powered cruise ship

Thu 9th Nov, 2023

Local News

SFA ‘cancels all operations’, leaving customers scrambling for information

Tue 7th Nov, 2023

Local News

Crochet poppies add splash of colour ahead of Remembrance Sunday

Wed 8th Nov, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th November 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Juan Carlos Teuma describes a life of ‘Hunting Lights in the Shadows’

10th November 2023

UK/Spain News
Sanchez secures deal with Catalan party Junts, raising prospects of another term in office 

9th November 2023

Local News
Young artist wins annual Bookmark Competition

9th November 2023

Features
Richard Garcia discusses researching Gibraltar’s history

9th November 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023