Ros Astengo on researching disappearance of Simon Parkes
By Frankie Hatton The Gibraltar Literary Festival’s ‘An Audience with...’ on Wednesday November 8 saw Ros Astengo take centre stage and talk about her love for the True Crime genre and the ongoing research for her planned book on missing sailor Simon Parkes. Interviewed by GBC’s Shelina Assomull, the hour-long chat had the audience captivated...
