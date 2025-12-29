Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 29th Dec, 2025

Sigurd Haveland and Xavier Buhagiar in New Year Honours List

Sigurd Haveland (left) and Xavier Buhagiar (right).

By Gabriella Ramagge
29th December 2025

Chief Paramedic Sigurd Haveland has been appointed Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE), with GDP Inspector Xavier Buhagiar set to receive the Overseas Territory Police Medal (OTPM) in the 2026 New Year Honours List.

Both men have been appointed by King Charles III in the New Year Honours List which was released last night.

GHA Chief Paramedic and St John’s Ambulance Gibraltar CEO, Mr Haveland was appointed an MBE for his services to health in Gibraltar, having pioneered the paramedic practice locally over a decade ago.

He told the Chronicle he was “deeply honoured” to be appointed, describing this as a testament to the whole ambulance service in Gibraltar.

His career began in 2007 and years later in 2013, alongside three others, he pioneered paramedic practice resulting in a change to local law.

Mr Haveland said it has been a privilege to serve the local community. He added that helping people during critical moments of their lives will always be the highlight of his career.

He thanked his team and all those who have supported his career over the years.

Inspector Xavier Buhagiar will receive the Overseas Territory Police Medal (OTPM) for services to Police training and leadership in the Gibraltar Defence Police.

“His Majesty’s New Year’s Honours List recognises people who have given exceptional service to the United Kingdom abroad and internationally,” the Governor Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst said.

“Very many congratulations are due to Mr Haveland and Inspector Buhagiar for their significant contribution to the ambulance service and policing respectively, reflecting their selfless commitment to the community of Gibraltar over a sustained period.”

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo congratulated both recipients.

“Both Sigurd Haveland and Xavier Buhagiar are very worthy recipients of the recognition they have received from HM The King,” Mr Picardo said.

“As CEO of St John’s Ambulance Gibraltar and Chief Paramedic of the GHA, Sigurd has dedicated many years to the care and wellbeing of our patients. Under Sigurd’s stewardship, our Ambulance Service continues to be strengthened with initiatives that have the sole purpose of improving patient care.”

“Xavier has had a distinguished, exemplary career in the Gibraltar Defence Police, earning the respect of his colleagues and the community. He was instrumental in creating a recruiting process and recruit training for the GDP. He has also given up countless hours of his own time in various volunteering roles both within and outside of the Force.”

“I am delighted to extend my heartfelt congratulations to both recipients.”

