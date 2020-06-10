Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 10th Jun, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Spain makes masks mandatory until coronavirus defeated

People wearing protective face masks walk past a real estate agency during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

By Reuters
10th June 2020

Wearing masks in public will remain mandatory in Spain after the country's state of emergency ends on June 21 until a cure or vaccine for the coronavirus is found, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Tuesday.

Spaniards must continue to wear masks indoors and outdoors if they cannot guarantee a 1.5 metre distance from other people as part of a decree to govern conditions after the lockdown is lifted, Illa told a news conference.

The obligation to wear masks will remain until "we definitively defeat the virus, which will be when we have an efficient therapy or an effective vaccine," Illa said.

Three weeks ago, Spain made masks mandatory in all public spaces where adequate social distancing cannot be maintained. The rule applies to everybody over the age of six.

Severely hit by the coronavirus epidemic, the country's government imposed one of the world's strictest lockdown in mid-March.

As the number of new contagions and fatalities has fallen steeply, the government has gradually eased restrictions.

Most restrictions on movement will be lifted on June 21 when the state of emergency ends, but the government wants to maintain regulations to prevent new outbreaks of the virus. (Reuters)

Most Read

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Police Commissioner Ian McGrail announces retirement, two years into post

Tue 9th Jun, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia moves into phase three of exit plan as from Monday

Sat 6th Jun, 2020

Local News

Poll signals shifting attitudes to ‘new normal’ after lockdown

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th June 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Future of UK quarantine unclear as  Spain  says not discussing air bridges

10th June 2020

UK/Spain News
Lexicographers make coronavirus the Children’s Word Of The Year

10th June 2020

UK/Spain News
Khan forms diversity commission to review London landmarks amid racism protests

9th June 2020

UK/Spain News
Anti-quarantine group receives ‘private assurances’ on air bridges

9th June 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020