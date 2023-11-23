Spain says all sides in Gib treaty talks want to ‘move forward very quickly’

Spain this week repeated its hope that a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc can be agreed “as soon as possible”, adding all sides in the negotiations wanted to “move forward very quickly”.

Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares, said he would speak to his UK counterpart, Foreign Secretary David Cameron, in the coming days to discuss Gibraltar and other issues.

“The teams are looking for a time to make the call happen,” he said.

“I will meet with him next Tuesday and Wednesday at the NATO ministerial meeting and, undoubtedly, I will talk to him there.”

Talks for a treaty have been on hold since last July pending elections in Spain and Gibraltar.

With governments now in place on both sides of the border, the hope is that formal negotiations will resume soon.

“If it were up to us, that agreement would already be signed,” Mr Albares told reporters.

“The time horizon? As soon as possible.”

Mr Albares said that prior to the election in July, negotiators were “very close” to a deal, adding that there was a desire on the UK side too to “quickly” resolve the remaining issues.

“I will tell you that, according to the feedback I am receiving from the other side - because an agreement requires two - there is also the will to move forward very quickly,” he said.

“We were very close to reaching an agreement when the [Spanish] elections were called, there were very few things left to negotiate and I hope we do it as soon as possible.”

“This has been Spain's wish from the beginning, that's why we put that agreement on the table."