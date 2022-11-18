Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 18th Nov, 2022

Brexit

Spain says ‘nothing blocked’ in treaty talks and agreement possible ‘before end of year’

Pascual Ignacio Navarro Ríos, Spain’s state secretary for the European Union, in Brussels on Friday.

By Brian Reyes
18th November 2022

A senior Spanish diplomat expressed optimism on Friday that an agreement on a UK/EU treaty for Gibraltar would be reached “before the end of the year”, adding negotiators were working “on the commas” of a complex text and that “no issue is blocked”. Pascual Ignacio Navarro Ríos, Spain’s state secretary for the European Union, was...

